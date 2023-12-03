Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 5,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 46.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 241.3% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.44.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

