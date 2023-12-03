Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,261,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

