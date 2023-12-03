Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 71.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $4,614,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $297.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $233.96 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

