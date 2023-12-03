Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

