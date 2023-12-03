Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,811 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after acquiring an additional 551,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,584 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.