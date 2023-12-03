Glenview Trust Co Sells 230 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 529,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,143,000 after acquiring an additional 158,323 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,286,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,534,000 after acquiring an additional 306,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

