Glenview Trust Co Sells 450 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,981,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,369,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $231.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

