Glenview Trust Co Sells 79 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $242.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.92 and a 200 day moving average of $232.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.