GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

GMS stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.78. GMS has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,429,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 942,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after buying an additional 36,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.