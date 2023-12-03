Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 876,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.