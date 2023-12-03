Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,195,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 2,396,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,954.0 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

Gold Road Resources stock remained flat at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

About Gold Road Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.