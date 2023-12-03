Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,411 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atkore by 25.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.62. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atkore

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.