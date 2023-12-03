Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,570 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Globe Life Trading Up 0.2 %

GL opened at $123.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.81. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.