Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $401.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.52.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

