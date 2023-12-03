Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PGTI opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.