Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at $42,561,531.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,546 in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $45.75 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

