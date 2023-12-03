Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 55,948 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 3.8 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

