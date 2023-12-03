Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,655 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

