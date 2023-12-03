Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $368.81 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.60.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

