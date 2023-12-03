Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after buying an additional 279,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,806,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after buying an additional 144,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after buying an additional 101,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

