Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 547.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Shutterstock worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shutterstock stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $81.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

