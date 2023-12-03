Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,470 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Chewy by 867.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 166.56 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

