Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 270.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,762 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Clear Secure Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of YOU opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,099.00 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

