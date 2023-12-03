Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 368.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.