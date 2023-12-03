Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.16 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,577,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,556,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

