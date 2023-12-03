Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,150 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth $42,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

