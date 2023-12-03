Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 20,263 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $292,394.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,848 shares of company stock worth $27,352,579. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

