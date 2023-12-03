Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,472 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Avangrid by 4.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $44.77.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

