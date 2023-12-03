Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 336.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Up 0.2 %

WWD stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $137.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.