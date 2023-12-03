Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,205 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Portillo’s worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 57.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Portillo’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Portillo’s by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Portillo’s stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $878.17 million, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.92. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Portillo’s

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.