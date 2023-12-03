Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,377,581 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,377,581 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

