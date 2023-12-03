Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 280 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $226.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average is $186.66. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.38. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $227.45.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

