Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,910 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

