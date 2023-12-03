Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,263 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.28. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

