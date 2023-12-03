Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 771,233 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 771,233 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CNX Resources by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CNX Resources by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CNX Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CNX Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.