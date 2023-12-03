Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.82. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

