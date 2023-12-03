Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Duolingo by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $213.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $226.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $852,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,241.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,745 shares of company stock valued at $68,718,146 in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

