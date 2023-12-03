Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE AAP opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.