Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,916,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FLS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $38.75 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

