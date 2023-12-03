Granahan Investment Management LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,664,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HashiCorp by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 217,855 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HCP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,742.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,668. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HashiCorp Trading Up 12.1 %

HCP stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.26. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.