Granahan Investment Management LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,664,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HashiCorp by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 217,855 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on HCP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,742.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,668. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HashiCorp Trading Up 12.1 %
HCP stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.26. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.