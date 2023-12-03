Granahan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.87. 2,264,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

