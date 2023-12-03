Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in November

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,074,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 2,555,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.7 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF remained flat at $1.44 during trading on Friday. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.