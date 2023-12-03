Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in November

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,074,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 2,555,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.7 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF remained flat at $1.44 during trading on Friday. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
