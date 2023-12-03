Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Financial Contrast

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.93, suggesting that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% -246.82% -47.22% CleanSpark -73.22% -21.78% -19.57%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 6 0 3.00

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.83%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $9.30, indicating a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.44 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.14 CleanSpark $168.41 million 6.92 -$57.33 million N/A N/A

CleanSpark has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Greenidge Generation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

