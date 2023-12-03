GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 312,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GSI Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GSIT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology
GSI Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT remained flat at $2.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 99,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.01. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.80.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 77.58%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GSI Technology
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.