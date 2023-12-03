GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 312,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GSI Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT remained flat at $2.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 99,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.01. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 77.58%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

GSI Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Articles

