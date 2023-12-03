Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Invests $223,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 59,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 900,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $76,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 295,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.04. 4,964,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50. The company has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.