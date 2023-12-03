Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MANH traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,953. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $230.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

