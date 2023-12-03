Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.54. 2,153,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,084. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

