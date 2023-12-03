Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.38. 2,516,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

