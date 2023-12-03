H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Up 21.6% in November

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.89. 280,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $81.13. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $900.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

