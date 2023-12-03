Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Update

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $39.69. 1,024,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,092. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

